Will Enzo Fernandez be added to Manchester City's captaincy group ahead of Coventry clash? Head coach reveals

The stage is set for Manchester City to continue their brilliant start to the Premier League season. The side, having won their first two matches of the season, will look to put in another good show and make it three wins out of three as they take on Coventry City in their next game.

The two sides are slated to meet at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on September 5. Ahead of the clash, many eyes will be set upon the side’s new signing Enzo Fernandez. Signed for a huge price, Enzo will be a key player in City’s squad in the new season.

Speaking on the same, City head coach Enzo Maresca came forward and talked about what the future holds for the star midfielder and whether or not he will be added to the side’s captaincy group right away.

"He knows how to win - World Cup, Club World Cup - and the main thing is that he's a winner," the tactician said. "When you belong to a squad and another winning player arrives, they are always happy. I can promise you that in the last four or five days, four or five players were asking if he's coming or not because they want him with us. It's very important that he's with us, and we are 100% happy with that, and he's ready to play,” Maresca said ahead of the game.

Manchester City currently top the league standings

Speaking of the Premier League, Manchester City currently lead the standings. With two wins in two matches, the side has six points to its name, and they will hope to make it nine as they take on Coventry City. It could be interesting to see which side comes out on top as they take centre stage at the Etihad.

As for Coventry City, the newly promoted side have gotten off to a horrid start, losing both of their games in the season so far. With two matches played, Coventry have lost both their games and occupy 17th place in the standings, and they will hope to improve against a City side that looks dangerous.

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