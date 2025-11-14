Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss the start of FIFA World Cup after being sent off against Ireland? With Cristiano Ronaldo being sent off in the recent Portugal vs Ireland clash in the World Cup qualifiers, the star forward is at risk of missing the start of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 but can avoid it if Portugal lose their next game.

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is at risk of missing the start of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The ace forward was sent off in the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Ireland. The two sides took on each other on November 14, and Ronaldo, after elbowing one of Ireland’s players, was sent off after a VAR review.

After being sent off, Ronaldo will be missing Portugal’s upcoming qualifier clash against Armenia, and since his red card will see him suspended for two matches, if Portugal directly qualifies for the World Cup through their group, Ronaldo will end up missing the first game of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2026.

However, if Portugal fails to qualify for the World Cup through the group stages, that would see Ronaldo miss the first playoff game for the tournament.

Roberto Martinez speaks on Ronaldo’s situation

After the red card, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez took centre stage and branded the VAR review as unlucky for Ronaldo. He opined that the Portuguese forward was trying to remove the defender, and the angle of the images makes it worse than it is.

"Of course, we did. I think it's difficult for a player like Cristiano, who is in the box. And today he had two defenders always with physical contact. There is no violence. He tries to remove the defender and it was unlucky that the VAR consideration... The angle of the images [makes it seem] worse than what happened. It's Ronaldo's first red card in the national team, it's incredible,” Roberto Martinez said after the game.

"It's a game to forget. It happens in football. Everything that could go wrong, went wrong. And it went well for Ireland. We talk a lot about the set piece, the transition, the corner goal. There was a lack of purpose,” he added.

