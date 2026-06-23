Will Cristiano Ronaldo be dropped from Portugal's Starting XI for Uzbekistan game? Coach speaks up

New Delhi:

Cristiano Ronaldo has copped criticism for his poor performance in Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against DR Congo. The Portuguese talisman failed to inspire the Seleção das Quinas and looked out of sorts in the 1-1 draw with Congo.

The 41-year-old, into his sixth World Cup, had only 25 touches to the ball, the fewest among those who played the game for the European side. Ronaldo did not look threatening enough to force a chance or convert the ones that he got. Following that disastrous outing, voices to drop the legend have grown louder, with experts feeling that he should not be part of the Starting XI going forward.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was asked about the pressing question ahead of the Uzbekistan clash, and he did not give much about it, but did not assure that Ronaldo was going to be a part of the XI. "I can’t inform you about the starting 11 because I haven’t informed my players," Martínez told reporters on the eve of the match.

'He's an example, as a captain': Martinez

Meanwhile, Martinez was full of praise for Ronaldo, emphasising that the talisman still "wants to contribute" to the team. "He’s an example, as a captain. And he’s reacted as a captain, with a lot of experience. He wants to contribute, and he’s a role model for our team," said Martinez. "He’s probably the biggest example of how to recover, how to train. But that doesn’t take away the feeling of frustration we all have, as a team."

Martinez backs Portugal despite Congo horror

While Ronaldo had a poor outing, Portugal themselves were far from their best. They had only nine shots, with just three of them on target. This included the Joao Neves header that had put them ahead. In comparison, Congo had eight shots and two on target, which included a Yoane Wissa strike in the stoppage time of the first half.

Martinez defended Portugal, stating that his team is as close as ever. “We are playing a World Cup, so of course we have a lot of noise and tension, but it’s part of the game. The focus is on the team, and we want to show a positive attitude … to be ready for the match. We are very much focused. We are strong. The team is even more united than before," he said.

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