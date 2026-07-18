Why will France play England after both teams knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2026?

Miami:

France and England will meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff in the early hours of Sunday as per IST, despite being eliminated from the title race earlier this week. Despite so, the teams will face each other as FIFA's tournament format requires the two losing semifinalists to compete for the bronze medal and an official third-place finish.

The match will be played after France lost 2-0 to Spain in the first semifinal, while England suffered a 2-1 defeat to Argentina a day later. Although neither side can win the World Cup, the fixture remains an official part of the tournament and determines which team finishes third and fourth in the final standings.

The third-place playoff has been a permanent feature of every men's FIFA World Cup since the 1934 tournament, with the exception of the inaugural 1930 edition, when no separate bronze-medal match was held. FIFA retains the fixture to establish the tournament's final rankings beyond the finalists and to complete the official classification of the top four teams.

The fight for the bronze medal

The outcome also carries competitive significance. The winning team receives the bronze medal, finishes third in the official standings and earns more prize money than the fourth-placed side. Statistics from the match, including goals, assists and appearances, are also included in players' tournament records and count toward individual honours such as the Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, the fixture has often divided opinion among players and coaches. The primary reason behind this is that it is played after the disappointment of a semifinal loss. Nevertheless, FIFA has continued to stage the match as part of the World Cup schedule. In such cases, teams often field players who haven’t featured regularly and try to finish the tournament on a positive note.

However, the clash between France and England will not be a friendly affair at all, as neither team would want to lose two consecutive matches. England, in particular, have been under tremendous pressure after conceding two late goals against Argentina and since then, Thomas Tuchel has been under the scanner. Hence, he would be desperate to get the win. The same can be said for France, who were schooled against Spain in the semis.

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