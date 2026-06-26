Why isn't Erling Haaland playing against France in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

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Norway have benched star forward Erling Haaland in their high-profile FIFA World Cup Group I match against France, as coach Stale Solbakken opts for a major rotation policy with as many as 10 changes to the starting XI. The decision comes after Norway secured qualification for the round of 32 with back-to-back wins against Iraq and Senegal in the group stage, making the fixture against France less critical in terms of progression.

Notably, Haaland, who has scored four goals in the FIFA World Cup so far, has been rested as part of a broader strategy to manage workload and ensure freshness for the knockout rounds. Norway’s coaching staff reportedly want to avoid fatigue and injury risks following a physically demanding group phase, which included a tense 3-2 win over Senegal.

France, meanwhile, have fielded a strong starting lineup as they target top spot in the group. The contrasting approaches underline Norway’s focus on long-term tournament planning over immediate results in the final group fixture. For the same reason, Solbakken have also dropped Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth from the XI.

Kylian Mbappe headlines France playing XI

France enter their final group-stage match against Norway with momentum and a settled core. Didier Deschamps once again named a strong 4-2-3-1 shape that has delivered consecutive wins, with Mike Maignan in goal. They have slightly tweaked the backline, with both William Saliba and Ibrahim Konate have been dropped for Maxence Lacroix and Dayot Upamecano. In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni has anchored the system effectively, allowing France to dominate possession and transition quickly.

Kylian Mbappe remains the defining force of the campaign. He has already scored four goals in the tournament, including a double against Iraq and another influential display against Senegal, taking his international tally to a record-breaking level for France. His movement between the lines and explosive acceleration have consistently stretched defensive structures and created space for runners like Ousmane Dembele, who were ruthless in the previous game against Iraq.

Meanwhile, France have won both group matches so far and secured early qualification to the round of 32. However, this fixture still carries importance for finishing top of the group and potentially shaping their knockout path.

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