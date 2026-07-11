Why is Youri Tielemans not playing for Belgium in Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 despite named in starting XI?

Los Angeles:

Belgium have been forced into a late change before their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Spain after Youri Tielemans suffered an injury during the warm-up. The Aston Villa midfielder was ruled out of the starting XI, with Hans Vanaken brought into the lineup as his replacement.

Tielemans had been expected to play a key role in Belgium's midfield structure against Spain, providing defensive work rate and distribution from the centre of the pitch. His late withdrawal means coach Rudi Garcia has had to adjust his plans moments before kick-off.

Vanaken's inclusion offers Belgium a different profile in midfield, with the Club Brugge captain known for his passing ability, aerial presence and experience in possession-based situations. The change comes at a crucial stage of the tournament, with Belgium aiming to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Belgium yet to share nature of injury

Meanwhile, Belgium did not disclose the exact nature of Tielemans' injury or confirm whether he would remain available as a substitute during the match. The midfielder's condition is expected to be assessed further after the game, leaving uncertainty over his involvement if Belgium progress to the next round.

The late setback comes at a difficult moment for Belgium, who had planned to rely on Tielemans' ability to help manage the tempo against Spain's possession-focused style. His ability to move the ball through midfield and support both defensive and attacking phases had made him an important part of the team's approach.

In his absence, Kevin De Bruyne was named Belgium captain for the quarter-final and will shoulder additional responsibility as the team looks to overcome the disruption caused by Tielemans' absence. The Napoli midfielder remains one of Belgium's most experienced players and a central figure in their attacking plans.

Vanaken now has the opportunity to make a significant impact in a match carrying major importance for Belgium's World Cup campaign. His technical ability and composure in midfield will be crucial as Belgium attempt to challenge a Spain side that has been among the tournament's strongest teams.

Spain, on the other hand, have dropped Pedri from their starting XI. It’s a simple tactical switch with coach Luis de la Fuente preferring Fabian Ruiz for the high-voltage clash. Gavi too start the game on the bench.

Also Read: