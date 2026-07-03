Why is Nico Williams not playing Spain vs Austria clash in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Los Angeles:

Spain are without winger Nico Williams for their FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage clash against Austria after the 23-year-old sustained a right thigh injury during the closing stages of their previous match against Uruguay.

The injury occurred late in Spain’s 1-0 victory in the final group game, when Williams was involved in a heavy challenge from Uruguay midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz in added time. The incident led to a brief on-field confrontation between players and de la Cruz was booked for the foul. Medical assessments following the match confirmed that Williams had suffered damage to his right thigh, ruling him out of the upcoming fixture.

Notably, the Athletic Bilbao winger has struggled with recurring fitness problems throughout the season, including hamstring and hernia-related issues that have already interrupted his campaign. The latest setback adds to a difficult period for the youngster, who has been working to regain consistent form and fitness at both club and international level.

Nico expresses his frustration

Following the match against Uruguay, Williams took to social media to express his frustration and disappointment over the injury. He described the moment as “one of the worst days of my life,” reflecting the emotional toll of repeated setbacks. In his message, he stated that he had suffered another injury after what he called a very challenging year.

Williams also commented on the incident that led to the injury, suggesting it came from what he perceived as an avoidable challenge. He said the action appeared to be driven by frustration from the opponent and described it as unnecessary. Despite his disappointment, he reassured supporters of his determination to recover, adding that the setback would not define his campaign or career.

Spain, in the meantime, named the trio if Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal and Alex Baena in the forward line against Austria. However, Nico’s absence is expected to impact the team’s attacking options on the wing, where his pace and dribbling have been key assets during the tournament. In the meantime, the medical team are expected to monitor Williams closely in the coming days, though no official return timeline has been provided.

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