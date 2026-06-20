June 20, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. Why is Neymar not featuring for Brazil against Haiti in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Why is Neymar not featuring for Brazil against Haiti in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With Brazil continuing its FIFA World Cup 2026 against Haiti in Philadelphia, let us have a look at why star forward Neymar Jr. is not featuring for the five-time champions in their second game of the tournament.

Neymar Jr.
Neymar Jr. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Brazil continued its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by taking on Haiti. After a draw against Morocco in their first game of the tournament, Brazil takes on Haiti at the Philadelphia Stadium on June 20, and with the game beginning, every fan only has one question on their mind, which is the whereabouts of Neymar Jr. in the starting XI. 

The veteran forward was not fit enough to start for the five-time champions in the first game, but he is yet to make an appearance with Brazil, playing their second game. It is worth noting that the Brazilian FA had come forward and revealed that Neymar had not travelled with the squad to Philadelphia and had stayed back in New Jersey to finalise his recovery process. 

More to follow..

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Football FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Football Neymar
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\