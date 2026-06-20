Why is Neymar not featuring for Brazil against Haiti in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

New Delhi:

Brazil continued its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by taking on Haiti. After a draw against Morocco in their first game of the tournament, Brazil takes on Haiti at the Philadelphia Stadium on June 20, and with the game beginning, every fan only has one question on their mind, which is the whereabouts of Neymar Jr. in the starting XI.

The veteran forward was not fit enough to start for the five-time champions in the first game, but he is yet to make an appearance with Brazil, playing their second game. It is worth noting that the Brazilian FA had come forward and revealed that Neymar had not travelled with the squad to Philadelphia and had stayed back in New Jersey to finalise his recovery process.

More to follow..