Why is Neymar Jr. not playing Brazil vs Norway clash in FIFA World Cup 2026 despite Lucas Paqueta's injury?

New York:

Brazil have once again dropped Neymar Jr from the starting XI. The forward was deemed fit and was available for selection for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Norway, as head coach Carlo Ancelotti had earlier indicated. However, on the matchday, opted against recalling him to the starting XI at the New York Stadium.

The decision was made even as Brazil were forced into a midfield reshuffle following Lucas Paqueta’s injury blow, which ruled him out of the contest with a hamstring issue sustained in the match against Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Paqueta’s absence had initially opened speculation over a possible structural change in Brazil’s attack, with Neymar widely expected to return in the number 10 role after recovering from earlier fitness concerns.

However, when the official team sheet was released, Neymar was named among the substitutes once again. The omission stood out after Ancelotti had, in the build-up to the match, suggested that the veteran forward was “ready” and could be involved in a key role during the knockout phase.

Despite those indications, Brazil retained a similar attacking framework built around high mobility and pressing intensity. The coaching staff instead opted for a forward line led by Vinicius Junior, supported by wide runners tasked with stretching Norway’s defensive block and maintaining tempo in transitions.

Neymar could play part in second half of the match

Notably, as per media sources, the team setup indicated that Neymar had participated fully in training sessions leading up to the fixture and was declared match-fit. The final decision, however, was understood to be tactical, with Brazil prioritising defensive balance and off-the-ball intensity in a high-pressure knockout encounter.

Norway, led by Martin Odegaard, are expected to exploit spaces in transition, further influencing Brazil’s selection approach. Ancelotti’s setup focused on compact midfield control and quick attacking rotations rather than on introducing Neymar into the starting structure. However, in all likelihood, Brazil’s all-time leading goal-scorer could play a part as a sub. He was ready to come on in the clash against Japan, but since the game was on level terms in the final quarter, Ancelotti backed the on-field players.

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