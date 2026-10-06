Why is match between India and Uruguay paused before half-time? Players walk back to dressing room at 1-1

Kolkata:

The high-voltage FIFA friendly between India and Uruguay has been paused after the hydration break at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. There was some confusion between the fans when the players didn’t return to the field and after which, it was announced that the lightning in the nearby area has forced the match to come to a standstill. As per FIFA’s regulations, the match will now be paused before it restarts again sometime. Similar things happened during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Anirudh Thapa makes it 1-1 for India

India were off to a sensational start in Kolkata. They were pressing high and created plenty of chances in the first 30 minutes. However, it was Uruguay who managed to score the first goal after Pramveer brought Vinas down in the penalty box. The referee was quick to point to the spot kick, which Darwin Nunez converted by sending Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the other way.

Now, despite conceding a goal in the 12th minute of the game, India didn’t quite give up on their attacking plans. They kept up the pressure, but were extremely poor in the final third. Uruguay heavily depended on counterattacks. In the 16th minute, Uruguay found some room again, but this time, Maxi Araujo hits the post.

Soon after that, India pulled off an equaliser. The visitors gave plenty of room to Ryan Williams to carry the ball in the centre of the park. He moved close to the box and that’s when the Bengaluru forward hit the ball. Interestingly, Uruguay keeper Cardozo failed to push the ball away. It eventually fell to Anirudh Thapa, who converted it with absolute ease.

The fans in the stadium lost their calm and so did the players. It was a historic goal as Thapa managed to put one behind against a former world champion side. However, soon after that, the match had to be paused due to lightning. As Uruguay football updated, it is expected to begin shortly.

India (4-2-3-1)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Abhishek Singh, Pramveer, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Apuia, Edmund Lalrindika, Ryan Williams, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh

Uruguay (4-4-2)

Thiago Cardozo (GK), Nahitan Nandez, Jose Maria Gimenez, Santiago Mourino, Joaquin Piquerez, Rodrigo Zalazar, Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araujo, Federico Vinas, Darwin Nunez

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