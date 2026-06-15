Why is Lamine Yamal not starting for Spain as they kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign? Check details

New Delhi:

The stage is set for another exciting clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. 2010 champions Spain will be kicking off their World Cup campaign by taking on Cabo Verde. The two sides will meet at the Atalanta Stadium in Atalanta on June 15, and both sides will hope to put in a good performance.

With the lineup for the squads revealed, many fans have been wondering why star winger Lamine Yamal is not starting for Spain in their clash. It is worth noting that Yamal is coming on the back of a hamstring injury, and his position on the bench could be a sign of the coach letting him into the squad slowly.

The star forward will be expected to feature in the latter stages of the game and could very well come off the bench in the second half of the clash. Ahead of the clash, Spain’s head coach also talked about Lamine being in perfect condition but not featuring from the start as a precaution.

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What did Luis de la Fuente say about Lamine Yamal?

Ahead of the game, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente took centre stage and talked about the fitness status of Lamine Yamal. He did opine that while being in perfect condition, the star forward will not be playing the entire game, even though the doctors have cleared him fully.

"The good news is that Lamine is in perfect condition. He's arrived at this point in the state in which we wanted him to be. He's fine, just like Nico [Williams] and Victor [Muñoz]. They're all available, although some won't play the entire game. The doctors say Lamine can play tomorrow without any issues. Not to play 90 minutes, but to play some minutes, yes... The process [with Williams] is similar. They've been working together a lot of days, a lot of hours, and with the relationship they have, they've been happy. They could play, if we think the game demands it,” De La Fuente said before the game.

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