Why is Ismail Saibari not playing Morocco vs France in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal?

Massachusetts:

Morocco are without one of their most influential attacking players as they face France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final after Ismael Saibari was ruled out of the high-profile encounter because of a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old forward suffered the injury during Morocco’s Round of 16 victory over Canada, forcing him off the field after just 22 minutes. Saibari pulled up while making an attacking run and immediately signalled that he could not continue, raising concerns about his availability for the crucial knockout fixture.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi confirmed ahead of the quarter-final that Saibari would not recover in time to face France. While the coach expressed hope that the injury would not end Saibari’s World Cup campaign completely, the short turnaround between matches made his participation against Les Bleus impossible.

Saibari’s absence represents a significant setback for the Atlas Lions. The attacker had emerged as one of Morocco’s standout performers in the tournament, scoring in consecutive group-stage matches and becoming a key outlet in attack through his movement, strength and ability to create chances in tight spaces.

Soufiane Rahimi replaces Saibari

His injury also leaves Morocco with a difficult selection decision against a France side seeking another deep run in the competition. Soufiane Rahimi is among the players expected to take greater responsibility in the attacking third as Morocco attempt to maintain the intensity and direct approach that helped them reach the quarter-finals.

The timing of Saibari’s setback adds another layer of difficulty to a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, where France defeated Morocco 2-0. Notably, the Achraf Hakimi-led side entered this tournament determined to prove that their historic run three years ago was not a one-off achievement, but losing a player who had provided crucial goals and attacking threat is a major challenge.

Morocco have shown resilience throughout the tournament, but against defending champions France, they will need their remaining attacking options to deliver without one of their brightest performers available.