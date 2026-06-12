Why is Guillermo Ochoa not playing for Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener?

New Delhi:

Legendary Guillermo Ochoa missed out as Mexico open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium on Thursday, June 11 (June 12 as per IST). The legendary goalkeeper has been picked in the squad for his record sixth World Cup appearance after making his debut in the 2006 tournament.

The 40-year-old Ochoa's appearance makes his teammates happy around him, and his much-needed presence will give the team guidance. However, he was not picked for the tournament opener at the Estadio Azteca.

Ochoa has been surpassed by Raul Rangel as the first-choice goalkeeper. He is among the three goalkeepers in the side, but not part of the Starting XI and will come on if Rangel suffers an injury. In fact, even Rangel was not the first-choice keeper, but Luis Malagon tore his Achilles, paving the way for him.

Mexico vs South Africa - the rematch of the 2010 opener

This is the rematch of the FIFA World Cup 2010 opener. South Africa were the hosts then. Mexico are the co-hosts now. That game ended in a 1-1 draw. Four times these two teams have faced each other, and Mexico hold the advantage 2-1. One match was a draw, and that was in the 2010 World Cup opener. Mexico are coming into this with form behind them. They have not lost a match since November 2025. Six wins and two draws. South Africa lost two of their last five.

Mexico look the favourites for this game. They have a home advantage, they are ranked higher in the rankings and look the stronger side in comparison to South Africa. They have not lost a single game in their last eight outings. They need a win here as this is not an easy group with Czechia and the Republic also present.

Mexico XI: Raul Rangel (goalkeeper); Cesar Montes (captain), Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez; Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

South Africa XI: Ronwen Wiliams (captain) (goalkeeper); Audrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams; Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners.