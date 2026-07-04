Why is FIFA set to reschedule England vs Mexico World Cup round of 16 clash?

New Delhi:

FIFA is set to alter the timing of the high-voltage round of 16 clash between England and Mexico. The kick-off will now be scheduled for 11:30 pm IST on Sunday after FIFA decided to bring the match forward from its original start time of 05:30 am IST on Monday. The fixture will still be played at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, with the governing body yet to officially explain the scheduling change.

The revised timing comes as weather forecasts indicate the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms later in the day. Tournament regulations allow for play to be halted if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the venue, triggering an automatic delay of at least 30 minutes. Earlier in the competition, France's group-stage meeting with Iraq was postponed for more than two hours because of adverse weather conditions in Philadelphia.

FIFA's regulations for the 2026 World Cup also give the organisation the authority to cancel, reschedule or relocate matches at its sole discretion.

Nothing changes for England, as per Marcus Rashford

England winger Marcus Rashford said the squad would adjust to the revised schedule if the change is confirmed, adding that preparation would remain unchanged.

"I think for us it's the same how we prepare for the game. It has to be the same. We have to be focused. We have to be ready for anything. I think it's one of our strengths as a group. Everyone, including the players and staff... we are ready for whatever challenges get thrown at us. So obviously it's not ideal but also it doesn't really matter,” Rashford said.

Attention ahead of the knockout fixture has also centred on the challenge of playing at the Azteca Stadium, where Mexico have built a formidable record. The hosts have suffered only two defeats in 89 matches at the venue, which sits 7,220 feet (2,240 metres) above sea level.

The high altitude presents a demanding environment for players because lower barometric pressure means thinner air and reduced oxygen intake with each breath. The conditions can lead to increased heart rate, shortness of breath, dehydration and quicker fatigue, even among elite athletes.

The original evening kick-off would have taken place in temperatures of around 20 degrees Celsius. With the expected earlier start, conditions are forecast to be warmer, with temperatures rising to approximately 26 degrees Celsius, adding another factor for both teams to manage as England prepare for their last-16 meeting with Mexico.

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