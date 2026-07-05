Why is Aurelien Tchouameni not playing in France vs Paraguay clash in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Philadelphia:

France are without one of their most influential midfielders as Aurelien Tchouameni has been left out of the starting XI for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Paraguay. The Real Madrid star misses the knockout fixture after sustaining an injury to his abductor. Tchouameni reportedly experienced discomfort during France's final training session before the encounter in Philadelphia, prompting the coaching staff to keep him out as a precaution.

While the injury is not believed to be a long-term concern, it was considered significant enough to prevent him from featuring in such a high-intensity contest. As per early indications, the midfielder could return to the playing XI in the semi-final, subject to France’s qualification.

Meanwhile, his absence is a notable setback for Didier Deschamps. Tchouameni has been one of France's most consistent performers throughout the tournament, starting three of Les Bleus' four matches before the Round of 16. His ability to shield the defence, recover possession and dictate the tempo from deep has made him a crucial part of France's midfield structure.

With Tchouameni unavailable, Manu Kone has been handed a starting role alongside Adrien Rabiot in central midfield. The change offers France a different dynamic, with Kone expected to bring greater mobility and ball-carrying ability. However, replacing Tchouameni's positional discipline, defensive awareness and composure in possession is no straightforward task.

France enter as favourites vs Paraguay

France enter the match as favourites after an impressive run through the tournament. Deschamps' side won all three Group I fixtures before cruising to a 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32. Paraguay, though, have already shown they are capable of upsetting the odds. Gustavo Alfaro's side produced one of the biggest surprises of the knockout stage by eliminating Germany in a penalty shootout, earning a meeting with the 2018 world champions.

France Playing XI: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (c)

Paraguay Playing XI: Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez (c), Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Miguel Almiron, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Matias Galarza; Julio Enciso

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