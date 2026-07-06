Why has the Mexico vs England FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash been delayed by one hour?

New Delhi:

The much-anticipated Mexico vs England round of 16 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City. The weather and altitude have dominated the talks days into the build-up to this clash as El Tri look to keep their historic record intact at the Estadio Azteca.

Meanwhile, as England look to adjust to the 7,350 feet altitude at the Azteca, the governing body FIFA confirmed that the match was pushed back by an hour due to the weather. "Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT). The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation," FIFA said in a statement.

Shelter-in-place order issued

Meanwhile, a shelter-in-place order was issued a few hours before kick-off due to the weather conditions. The spectators took shelter underneath the roof of the stadium as intermittent thunder was heard and lightning flashed along with rain in Mexico City hours before the original kick-off time at 5:30 AM IST. The fans took to the shelters for safety as the match was pushed back to 6:30 AM IST.

30-minute protocol for lightning

As per the rules, the play will be halted if a lightning strike is recorded within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. The play will be halted for 30 minutes without a lightning strike. Moreover, the timer will begin from zero every time lightning is recorded.

England make three changes

Thomas Tuchel has made three changes to the Starting XI that scraped through a tough Congo DR test in the round of 32. Wingers Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka have been brought in for Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford, while the Three Lions also look to boost their defensive abilities by bringing in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jarell Quansah into the XI as Djed Spence and Reece James sit out. Mexico are going with the same Starting XI that defeated Ecuador 2-0 in the round of 32.

ALSO READ | Erling Haaland scores twice as Norway shock Brazil 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026