Why England are changing their preparations before FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico?

Mexico City:

England have altered their preparations ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 meeting with Mexico. The Thomas Tuchel side introduced additional measures to protect player recovery before arriving in Mexico City for the knockout fixture.

Notably, England are scheduled to reach the Mexican capital on Friday, two nights before facing the hosts. As things stand, the revised itinerary differs from England's earlier tournament routine, with the team previously staying at their Kansas base until the eve of matches before travelling to the host city.

The decision comes amid concerns that supporters could attempt to disturb the visiting squad outside their hotel during the night. Ecuador raised the same issue with FIFA after their players were subjected to loudspeakers, vehicle horns and motorcycles outside their accommodation before their Round of 32 match against Mexico.

England intend to keep the location of their hotel private, although there is concern that details could eventually emerge through social media. As a precaution, players and staff who have not brought personal sleep aids, including earplugs or sleep bands, will be offered natural sleep remedies or white-noise audio machines to help maintain their rest.

England have also changed their training schedule before the knockout encounter. FIFA regulations require participating teams to hold a partially open training session on the day before a match. Instead of conducting that session in Kansas and travelling later, England will now complete their final preparations in Mexico.

Can the altitude bother England?

Another challenge awaiting Tuchel's side is the altitude in Mexico City, which sits at approximately 2,240 metres above sea level. Reduced oxygen levels at that elevation can affect physical performance, particularly for teams without sufficient time to acclimatise.

Mexico, on the other hand, enter the contest with familiarity in such conditions, having played all four of their World Cup matches at high altitude, including three at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and one in Guadalajara, which is around 1,566 metres above sea level. Medical guidance generally recommends athletes spend at least one or two weeks at altitude to adapt physiologically, a timeframe England do not have before Sunday's fixture.

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