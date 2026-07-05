Why does England's upcoming FIFA WC clash at the Azteca Stadium spell trouble for them? Check venue history

Mexico City:

The stage is set for the round of 16 clash at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. England will be taking on Mexico in the clash as the two sides will hope to book their berth in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The teams will meet on July 6th, and one of the biggest talking points from the game will be the venue.

It is worth noting that the game will be played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico. The home stadium of their opponents, with home advantage on their side, it is interesting to note that the Azteca Stadium is 7,350 feet above sea level, which could pose a number of problems for the players involved.

The history that the Azteca Stadium possesses is unmatched. This is the same venue where Pele’s third World Cup win happened; Maradona and his goal of the century happened at the Azteca Stadium.

Furthermore, the record that Mexico possesses is unmatched as well. Notably, In the 89 matches that Mexico has played at the venue, they have won 70, drawn 17, and lost just two. England has quite the task ahead of them as they gear up to take on Mexico in the clash.

What did Thomas Tuchel say ahead of the Mexico game?

Ahead of the clash against Mexico, England head coach Thomas Tuchel took centre stage and talked about taking on Mexico. He opened up on how FIFA helped them with moving the Mexico fans who came too close to the hotel.

"We had no issues tonight and I think Fifa took care of the situation. We have security around the hotel so we expect a good night's sleep. I don't want to talk about problems that don't exist yet. If they come, we will accept them. The best way to approach is to be relaxed and calm,” Tuchel told the reporters ahead of the game.

"We have a six o'clock kick-off, so if we miss some hours of sleep we will have time to get some other hours in the late morning. What I experienced until now was very respectful and emotional and very supportive towards our teams, so we are very respectful towards everyone. We expect to be treated with respect and that was the case,” he added.

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