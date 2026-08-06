Why did Andy Robertson choose to move to Spurs from Liverpool after nine years? Star full-back explains move

London:

The latest Premier League season is right around the corner, and the transfer market is in full force. Several huge names have already changed clubs, with veteran Scottish full-back Andy Robertson being one of the many. After giving nine years of his career to Liverpool FC and winning every title imaginable, Robertson made the decision to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It is worth noting that Spurs are coming on the back of a horrid season in the Premier League. Finishing around the relegation zone and barely avoiding it, the side has signed several star players for the new season in hopes of improving their squad.

Speaking on his move, Robertson took centre stage and explained why he decided to move away from Liverpool and take on a new challenge at this stage of his career.

"Having played for Liverpool for nine years is a long time. I gave everything for the badge and won everything there. But it's also exciting to have a new challenge at this stage of my career, and when the Tottenham Hotspur opportunity came up, I was excited to go for it,” Robertson told JioHotstar.

Robertson opened up on the prowess of Roberto de Zerbi

Furthermore, the star full-back talked about Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi. Coming in to save the season for the side in the latter stages of the year, De Zerbi helped Spurs avoid relegation and will hope to take them into the top four in the upcoming new season.

"Roberto de Zerbi is a huge reason behind my decision to join Tottenham. I had a few conversations with him over the phone, and I could tell straight away how clear his vision is. Him and his staff are very detailed in how they want to play. They know exactly what they want from each player. I think this is a club that is going places, and this is the perfect time for me to be a part of it,” Roberton said.

With the upcoming Premier League season, Spurs will be taking on Brentford. The two sides will meet at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford on August 22, and both sides will hope to put in a good show.

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