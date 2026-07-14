Why are Pedri, Gavi, Nico Williams not starting for Spain against France in FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final?

Dallas:

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente opted for continuity over change as star midfielder Pedri was left out of the starting XI for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against France at the Dallas Stadium. The decision was understood to be a tactical one, with the manager trusting Fabian Ruiz and backing the same combination that helped Spain defeat Belgium in the quarter-final.

Notably, the Barcelona midfielder’s continued absence from the starting XI raised eyebrows ahead of the high-profile clash. Leading up to the mega tournament, he was considered to be a vital cog of the side, as he is someone who controls and also creates chances in the middle. However, De la Fuente preferred the structure and balance of his previous lineup, keeping Pedri among the substitutes rather than making a forced change.

Meanwhile, Spain have relied heavily on consistency during their run to the semi-final and De la Fuente has largely avoided major changes as his side progressed through the knockout rounds. La Roja reached the last four after defeating Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-final, following a narrow win over Portugal in the round of 16.

No place for Gavi and Nico Williams

There was also no place in the starting lineup for Gavi, who has not been part of Spain’s preferred midfield setup during the knockout stages. Meanwhile, winger Nico Williams was again named among the substitutes after recently returning from a muscle injury. The Athletic Club forward featured for only a few minutes in Spain’s quarter-final victory over Portugal and the coaching staff appears reluctant to risk him for a full 90-minute role. Alex Baena starts ahead of him.

Williams’ limited involvement comes as Spain manage his recovery carefully after the injury disrupted his tournament campaign. His pace and ability to stretch defences remain valuable options for De la Fuente, particularly against a France side known for its defensive organisation and attacking threat.

On the other hand, Spain entered the semi-final aiming to reach only their second World Cup final, while France are looking to continue their impressive record in recent tournaments. The winner in Dallas will secure a place in the 2026 World Cup final.

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