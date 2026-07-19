Why are Pedri, Gavi, Nico Williams not playing FIFA World Cup 2026 final vs Argentina in New York?

New York:

Spain have once again dropped their star midfielders Pedri and Gavi from the starting XI against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York. It is purely a tactical call by Luis de la Fuente, who once again backed the midfield duo of Rodri and Fabian Ruiz. They have been extremely consistent in holding the ball and dictating the tempo of the play, which has been key in Spain’s success so far in the tournament.

Pedri has been used as a substitute to arrive late into the game and control the midfield and possession. He started the tournament in the heart of the midfield, as Spain expected him to contribute better on the offensive front, but that hasn’t been the case. Ruiz, on the other hand, has mastered the role well, even scoring in the crucial quarter-final clash against Belgium.

Gavi, in the meantime, hasn’t been used enough. He has played just two games in the tournament. Similarly, Spain haven’t used Nico Williams enough as well. An injury has kept the Athletic Bilbao winger out for a while as he hasn’t started a single game in the World Cup. Against Argentina, Spain might once again use him as a substitute, especially if the 2010 champions look for a late goal.

Notably, Spain’s defence has been a force to reckon with in this tournament. They have conceded just one goal in the competition, but will face a tough challenge from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez tonight. Argentina, in the meantime, have once again benched Lautaro Martinez, who scored the second goal against England in the semi-final. He will once again be used as a substitute.

Spain will look forward to bringing in Mikel Merino in the closing stages of the match, as the Arsenal midfielder has won two games for the team so far, having scored two late goals.

Spain vs Argentina playing XIs

Argentina Playing XI - Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Spain Playing XI - Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal

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