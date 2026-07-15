Why are Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford not playing for England vs Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 semis?

Atlanta:

England have benched star wingers Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford from the starting lineup for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina. Head coach Thomas Tuchel made a tactical switch for the high-voltage game, giving a start to Antony Gordon on the left and Morgan Rogers, who is yet to start a game this tournament, a place on the right.

Notably, Tuchel rewarded the Aston Villa forward for his influential performance after coming off the bench in the quarter-final against Norway. The 23-year-old provided England with energy, direct running and attacking intent that reignited England’s attack, which eventually led to a goal from Jude Bellingham in added time to punch a ticket to the semi-final. That convinced Tuchel to hand Rogers his first start and he believes he could offer a different threat against Argentina.

Saka and Rashford have both been named among the substitutes and remain available as attacking options for England for the latter half of the game. The pair could be introduced at around 60 minutes mark, which will only bolster England’s attacking prowess. In case the game is still locked at the level, Tuchel will need more creativity, pace or one-on-one ability against the defending champions, and the duo can prove their impact.

Apart from his excellent show against Norway, Tuchel has chosen this lineup that is designed to match Argentina’s style, with Rogers’ physical approach and ability to cover multiple attacking positions viewed as important against a side known for controlling possession and slowing the tempo.

Argentina benched Rodrigo de Paul

Argentina, on the other hand, have handed a start to Giuliano Simeone. He warmed the bench in this tournament and suddenly, in a pressure game, he has been called up and will have the opportunity to go shoulder to shoulder with Bellingham and rest of England’s midfield. He replaced Rodrigo de Paul.

England, meanwhile, are aiming to reach their first World Cup final since winning the tournament in 1966, while Argentina are looking to continue their defence of the trophy they lifted in Qatar in 2022. The winner of the semi-final will face Spain in the World Cup final after Luis de la Fuente’s side defeated France 2-0 in the other last-four encounter.

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