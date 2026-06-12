Who is Wilton Sampaio? Brazilian referee hands three red cards in FIFA World Cup opener

New Delhi:

Wilton Sampaio emerged as the unexpected focal point of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match after issuing three red cards in Mexico's 2-0 victory over South Africa at Estadio Azteca. Since then, his performance has sparked widespread debate and made the Brazilian referee one of the most talked-about figures of the tournament's first night.

While Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez supplied the goals that gave Mexico a winning start on home soil, attention quickly shifted to the official in charge as a series of disciplinary decisions transformed the contest into one of the most chaotic World Cup openers in recent memory.

Sampaio's name had already begun circulating online before the match took a dramatic turn. Viewers seized on his distinctive communication headset, with social media users comparing the equipment to gaming accessories and science-fiction characters. The online reaction gathered momentum throughout the evening as the referee repeatedly found himself involved in key moments.

The match escalated shortly after halftime when South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole was dismissed. A second red card followed after a VAR review determined that Themba Zwane had struck Roberto Alvarado in the face. Even though Sampaio was very close to the action, he didn’t even call for a foul in the first place, but after VAR’s interruption and a review, the Bafana Bafanas were reduced to nine men.

Mexico's Cesar Montes later joined the list of dismissals in stoppage time after bringing down Khuliso Mudau, leaving South Africa with nine players and Mexico with 10 at the final whistle.

Sampaio’s biography

For Sampaio, the event represented another high-profile assignment in a career that has spanned major domestic and international competitions. The Brazilian referee, who received his FIFA badge in 2013, has officiated at Copa America tournaments, Copa Libertadores matches, FIFA Club World Cup fixtures and two previous FIFA World Cups.

His strict approach to discipline has long been a feature of his officiating style and it was evident again in Mexico City as a match expected to showcase the start of a new World Cup instead became a night dominated by cards, controversy and conversation surrounding the man with the whistle.

Meanwhile, this was the second instance since South Africa vs Denmark in 1998 that a World Cup opener saw three red cards in a game.

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