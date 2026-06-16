Who is Cabo Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha, the man who stopped Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026?

New Delhi:

Cabo Verde put up a performance for the ages to deny powerhouses Spain in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener with goalkeeper Vozinha hogging the limelight for the sensational saves he made during the 0-0 stalemate.

Cabo Verde, known as Cape Verde in English translation, is the smallest country by land area to ever qualify for the FIFA World Cup. It is the second-smallest by population to feature in the global showpiece, with just 500,000 residents. They held the mighty Spanish team, considered to be a strong contender for the World Cup, to a 0-0 stalemate. And at the centre of that draw was their goalkeeper.

Who is Vozinha, the Cabo Verde hero?

Vozinha is a 40-year-old who plays for the Portuguese second division team Chaves. At 40, he is the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on a FIFA World Cup debut. Vozinha isn't his real name, though. His real one is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, and Vozinha is just a moniker for it. The name came from his grandparents, and it means "little granny" in Portuguese.

Vozinha belongs to Sao Vicente, an island in Cabo Verde. He began his career with Batuque FC at home before featuring for CS Mindelense. He has appeared for Progresso in Angola, Zimbru Chisinau in Moldova, Gil Vicente in Portugal, AEL Limassol in Cyprus and AS Trenchin in Slovakia. And then he came to Chaves.

Vozinha breaks down after the draw

Keeping Spain at bay and making seven saves in the game is the most accomplished achievement of his career so far. And he broke down into tears after a historic stalemate. "Very proud… It is an honour for me to represent my country," Vozinha told the media of his country.

"I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and, unfortunately, they were not here; they died a few years before, and they did everything for me and my life. Also, my mum, she didn’t manage to be here because of the visa. The money for the visa, we didn’t manage on time, and I would like her to be here."

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