Where will UEFA Champions League finals be held in 2027? UEFA reveals UEFA has named Madrid and Warsaw as hosts for the 2027 Champions League finals. It is also reviewing proposals from LaLiga and Serie A to hold league matches abroad, amid fan backlash and concerns over competition integrity.

New Delhi:

UEFA has officially announced the host cities for the 2027 Champions League finals, confirming that Madrid and Warsaw will stage the men’s and women’s showpiece events, respectively. The decision was made on Thursday during the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Tirana, Albania.

The men’s final will return to Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano, the home of Atletico Madrid, which previously hosted the 2019 final where Liverpool triumphed over Tottenham Hotspur. With a capacity of over 70,000, the stadium was selected ahead of Milan’s San Siro, which was ruled out due to upcoming renovation work.

Meanwhile, the 2027 Women’s Champions League final will take place at the National Stadium in Warsaw, as UEFA continues to rotate major events across new markets to boost the visibility of the women’s game. The Polish capital will host the final for the first time, reflecting UEFA’s commitment to promoting women's football across Europe.

Also confirmed were the venues for the 2026 finals: the Puskas Arena in Budapest will host the men's final, while Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion will stage the women's edition. Additionally, the 2025 UEFA Super Cup is set to be held in Salzburg, Austria.

Overseas league matches under review

Beyond venue announcements, the UEFA meeting also tackled a contentious issue gaining momentum in European football, which is the prospect of domestic league matches being played outside their home countries.

Both LaLiga and Serie A have submitted requests to stage fixtures abroad, including AC Milan's proposed game in Perth, Australia, and a LaLiga clash between Villarreal and Barcelona scheduled for Miami, USA. The respective national federations, Italy’s FIGC and Spain’s RFEF, have already approved the proposals.

UEFA, however, remains cautious. While acknowledging the growing commercial interest, the governing body has stated it will conduct thorough consultations before reaching a verdict.

"The Executive Committee discussed the requests from the RFEF and FIGC to approve the playing of one domestic league match each outside the home country, in particular outside the UEFA territory," UEFA said in a statement. "The committee acknowledged it as an important and growing issue but expressed the desire to ensure that it has the views of all stakeholders before coming to a final decision. There are many issues to resolve, and as the European governing body, UEFA has a responsibility to take all such factors into account.