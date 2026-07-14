Where to watch France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final live on TV and stream online for free?

Dallas:

France and Spain will meet in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the early hours of Wednesday in Dallas, with a place in Sunday's final on the line after both European heavyweights navigated contrasting routes through the knockout stage.

France enter the contest as one of the tournament's most prolific attacking sides. Didier Deschamps' team reached the last four by defeating Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals after earlier victories over Paraguay and Sweden.

Kylian Mbappe has spearheaded the French attack, while the squad's depth has allowed France to maintain its status among the tournament favourites. For the clash against the 2024 Euro champions, Spain, coach Deschamps has indicated he will not alter his attack-minded approach despite their possession-based game. The only matter of discussion will be to start with Desire Doue or Barcola.

Spain, in the meantime, have impressed with their defensive solidity under Luis de la Fuente. La Roja booked their semi-final berth with a 2-1 win over Belgium after edging Portugal in the previous round, conceding only once throughout the tournament. Young star Lamine Yamal remains a key creative outlet, while Spain's disciplined structure has complemented their trademark ball control.

However, they would hope for better returns from Lamine, who has netted just once in the tournament. Mikel Merino has been a star for them lately, having scored two late goals to get the job done in the previous two games.

The fixture also renews one of international football's fiercest rivalries. Spain defeated France 5-4 in last year's UEFA Nations League semi-final, while France have frequently prevailed in major tournament knockout meetings, adding another layer of intrigue to the encounter.

With England and Argentina contesting the second semi-final on Wednesday, the winner in Dallas will become the first team to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup final.

France vs Spain Broadcast Details

When is the France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final?

The France vs Spain clash will be played on Wednesday, July 15, as per IST.

At what time does the France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final begin?

The France vs Spain clash will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the France vs Spain match being played?

The France vs Spain clash will be played at the Dallas Stadium in Texas.

Where can you watch the France vs Spain FIFA World Cup match on TV in India?

The match between France vs Spain will be broadcast on DD Sports for free and on Unite8Sports.

Where can you watch the France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 online in India?

Indian football fans can’t stream France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 clash for free in India. They can catch the action live on Z5.

Also Read: