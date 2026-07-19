Where to watch France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze medal match live on TV and stream online for free?

Miami:

France and England will meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff in the early hours of Sunday. Even though their goal of lifting the coveted trophy is over, both teams will aim to end their tournament campaigns with a win. The match also provides two of Europe's strongest football nations another opportunity to leave the World Cup with a podium finish.

Notably, France enter the contest looking to recover from a disappointing semifinal performance in which they struggled to break down Spain's defence. The French side, known for its pace, physical strength and attacking depth, will rely on its forward options to trouble an England defence that has remained resilient throughout the knockout stage.

England, meanwhile, will aim to finish a successful run with a medal after another semifinal exit. Their route to the last four included a narrow quarterfinal win over Norway and a series of disciplined defensive displays. The team will look to use its attacking players to exploit spaces against a France side that has shown vulnerability under pressure.

The midfield battle is expected to play a decisive role, with both teams possessing technically gifted players capable of controlling possession and creating chances. France's ability to transition quickly from defence to attack will be tested against England's organised structure and pressing approach.

The match also presents an opportunity for players who have had limited involvement during the tournament to make an impact. Managers from both sides could rotate their squads while maintaining enough quality to compete for third place.

France vs England Broadcast Details

When is the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze medal match?

The France vs England clash will be played on Sunday, July 19, as per IST.

At what time does the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze medal match begin?

The France vs England clash will begin at 2:30 AM IST.

Where is the France vs England match being played?

The France vs England clash will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Where can you watch the France vs England FIFA World Cup match on TV in India?

The match between France vs England will be broadcast on DD Sports for free and on Unite8Sports.

Where can you watch the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 online in India?

Indian football fans can’t stream France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 clash for free in India. They can catch the action live on Z5.

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