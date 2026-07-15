Where to watch England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final live on TV and stream online for free?

Atlanta:

England and Argentina will renew one of football’s most intense rivalries when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in the early hours of Thursday, July 16. The match will be played at Atlanta Stadium with both nations looking to move one step closer to lifting the trophy. Notably, the winner of the match will contest against Spain in the final in New York on July 20.

Meanwhile, England enter the contest chasing their second World Cup final appearance. The first being recorded 60 years ago, when they defeated West Germany 4-2 to win the coveted trophy in 1966. Thomas Tuchel’s side understands the pressure but they have shown resilience throughout the knockout stages, surviving difficult moments against Mexico and Norway before securing their semi-final spot. Hence, they have some sense of confidence as well.

Star players such as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have been extremely influential so far and they will be vital for them in the semis as well. However, the Lions would expect a better show from the wingers.

Argentina, the defending champions, on the other hand, are seeking another final after their 2022 success in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni’s team have combined experience and tactical discipline during the tournament, navigating tight knockout matches to reach the last four. Their latest challenge is a familiar opponent with whom they share a long World Cup history.

Past World Cup meetings have produced some of the competition’s most memorable moments, including Diego Maradona’s famous 1986 performance and dramatic encounters in later tournaments.

England vs Argentina Broadcast Details

When is the England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final?

The England vs Argentina clash will be played on Thursday, July 16, as per IST.

At what time does the England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final begin?

The England vs Argentina clash will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the England vs Argentina match being played?

The England vs Argentina clash will be played at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia.

Where can you watch the England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup match on TV in India?

The match between England vs Argentina will be broadcast on DD Sports for free and on Unite8Sports.

Where can you watch England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 online in India?

Indian football fans can’t stream England vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 clash for free in India. They can catch the action live on Z5.

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