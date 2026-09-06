When and where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live on TV and stream online in India?

The stage is set for one of the biggest games of the ongoing Premier League season. The London derby is right around the corner as Arsenal is slated to take on Chelsea. The two sides will take on each other at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 6, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the clash.

It is worth noting that both Arsenal and Chelsea are unbeaten in the league and are being managed by two of the most exciting managers in the league. While Arsenal are in the league as the defending champions, the side will look to put in some good performances once more and get their hands on the title eventually once more.

With two wins in two matches, Arsenal occupy third place in the standings with six points to their name, and they will look to make it three out of three as they take on Chelsea.

On the other hand, under Xabi Alonso, Chelsea are unbeaten in the league as well. With two wins in two matches, Chelsea sit right behind Arsenal in the league in fourth spot, and they will look to overtake the defending champions as the two sides clash in London for the marquee encounter.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Broadcast Details

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea match?

Arsenal vs Chelsea will be played on Sunday, September 6.

At what time does the Arsenal vs Chelsea match begin?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs Chelsea match being played?

The Arsenal vs Chelsea football match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match on TV in India?

The match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match online in India?

Indian football fans can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea football match online on the JioHotstar app and website.

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