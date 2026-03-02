What will happen if Iran boycotts FIFA World Cup 2026 in USA? Which team will replace them?

New Delhi:

Tensions in the Middle East have cast a shadow over Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, raising questions about whether the Asian side will be able to compete in matches hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Iran secured qualification by topping their Asian group, but the recent escalation of conflict has created uncertainty.

The situation intensified after joint US-Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei and other senior officials. Iran has since launched military responses targeting US installations in the region and strikes inside Israel. The conflict has prompted a global focus on how it could impact the football tournament.

FIFA is closely monitoring developments. Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom addressed the issue, stating that it is too early to provide a detailed response regarding Iran’s participation.

“The finals draw had already taken place in Washington with all qualified teams involved, and the focus remains on delivering a safe tournament where every nation can take part. FIFA will continue discussions with the three host governments to ensure security for everyone involved,” Grafstorm said.

Financial penalties to be applied

If Iran were to withdraw ahead of the World Cup, financial penalties would apply. A withdrawal more than 30 days before the first match carries a minimum fine of $324,000, while a withdrawal within 30 days of kickoff increases the fine to at least $648,000. The nation would also be required to repay preparation funds and other contributions received from FIFA. Additional disciplinary measures could include suspension from future tournaments or replacement by another member association.

Iran is currently drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt, with matches scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle. Should they pull out before the tournament begins, FIFA has the authority to nominate a replacement, likely from the Asian Football Confederation. Iraq and the United Arab Emirates could potentially benefit depending on the ongoing qualification play-offs. Once the tournament starts, however, no team can be added and any matches involving a withdrawn team would be forfeited or adjusted under tournament rules.

