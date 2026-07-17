What is the story behind Lamine Yamal's viral childhood picture with Lionel Messi? Check details

EAST RUTHERFORD:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is right around the corner. Spain is slated to take on defending champions Argentina in the summit clash of the tournament at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 20th, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

More so than the title, there have been several stories surrounding the World Cup this time around. One of the biggest stories has been the battle between Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Messi, who was the star man of FC Barcelona, now represents Inter Miami in the twilight of his career. On the other hand, a 19-year-old Yamal is now the star man at FC Barcelona, and many are looking at the World Cup final as a passing-of-the-torch moment.

Furthermore, one of the biggest stories going viral ahead of the game is the time when a 19-year-old Lionel Messi met Lamine Yamal back in 2007. Yamal, in his infancy, can be captured being bathed by Lionel Messi.

Yamal was just five months old back then, and it is worth noting that the photoshoot took place in Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, and Yamal’s family entered a raffle run by a local newspaper with sponsorship by UNICEF. The people who would win would have a chance to get their pictures taken by a first-team Barcelona player, which turned out to be Messi in Yamal’s case.

19 years later, Yamal arrives to take the torch

19 years after the photoshoot, Lamine Yamal is now the main man for the Spanish national team and is one of the most important players for the side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

On the other hand, at the age of 39, Lionel Messi continues to perform at the peak of his powers, carrying Argentina to their second straight World Cup final, where they will look to take on Spain.

While Argentina will be coming on the back of close wins in their knockout matches, Spain have defeated the likes of Portugal, Belgium, and France to reach the final, and they will now face a final hurdle as they take on Argentina.

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