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  4. What did Cristiano Ronaldo say to Luka Modric after Portugal's thrilling win over Croatia? Skipper reveals

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say to Luka Modric after Portugal's thrilling win over Croatia? Skipper reveals

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With Portugal having eliminated Croatia from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, let us have a look at what Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo said to his former teammate Luka Modric after the game and securing his berth in the round of 16.

Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo
Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo Image Source : AP
Toronto:

Croatia crashed out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 after a thrilling clash against Portugal. The two sides met in the round of 32 of the competition at the Toronto Stadium on July 3rd, and Portugal registered a thrilling 2-1 victory in a game marked by drama. 

After holding the clash at 1-1, Portugal took the lead in the 94th minute with a brilliant Goncalo Ramos header. However, Croatia equalised once more in the dying stages of the game, but it was ruled offside as Portugal won the game and progressed through to the round of 16. 

The elimination for Croatia meant that legendary midfielder Luka Modric has played his final international game. At 40 years old, Modric has achieved almost everything there is to be won. After the game, he was captured talking to his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking of the same, the Portuguese skipper came forward and revealed his conversation with the Croatian legend. 

"I played with Luka so many years. We’re nearly the same age. I think he’s a legend of football. He’s still a legend of football. It’s great to see him still playing at top level. I told him: congrats Luka, good luck for the future of your career,” Ronaldo said via Fox Sports. 

Ronaldo also addressed his retirement rumours

Before the game against Croatia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister came forward and revealed that the ongoing World Cup will be Ronaldo’s final international assignment. Speaking on the same, the Portuguese skipper opined that any decision on the same will be made after the end of the tournament. 

"It is not important now, I will have time to talk about that after winning or losing the tournament. I will talk to my family, and then I will make the most appropriate decision. I no longer make decisions in the heat of the moment; now everything is done calmly. All that matters to me at the moment is enjoying the present and helping the national team,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by India Today. With the win secured, Portugal will now face in-form Spain in the round of 16 stage of the tournament and will hope for another good showing. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Luka Modric Portugal Football
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