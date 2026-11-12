Wesley Sneijder slams Jorge Jesus for mistreating Cristiano Ronaldo after latter's international retirement

Veteran footballer Cristiano Ronaldo rocked world football as he announced his retirement from international football. After a subpar World Cup, many thought that Ronaldo would retire; however, he continued with the national team, but due to a fallout with the manager, Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo lost his place on the side and eventually announced his retirement.

There had been many controversies surrounding Ronaldo and his place in the squad, with Jorge Jesus allegedly asking him to play but keeping him on the bench for the matches, which upset the veteran forward.

Speaking on the same, former Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder took centre stage and talked about the mistreatment of Cristiano Ronaldo by Portugal’s head coach Jorge Jesus.

“Disrespectful. I find it really disrespectful, I really mean that. As a coach you should have sat down with him beforehand. Like: listen, this is how I see it. But you don’t let a moment like the one that has now happened arise, in his very last match. You can’t let that happen! As a coach you have to be smarter about that, and then you have to say: ‘Listen, let’s go and have a cup of coffee. I’m not going to pick you anymore, how do you feel about that?’” Sneijder told Ziggo Sport’s Rondo.

“In the end the ball is with him, right? Then at least you have told him behind the scenes. And then you can work it out together, right?” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement through social media

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram as he announced his international retirement. He talked about handing back the number seven shirt to the younger generation and thanked the fans for their support over the years as well.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team," Ronaldo said in an Instagram video. "I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

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