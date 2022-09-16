Weekend Football Round-Up: Real play Atletico in Madrid derby, Napoli and Milan go H2H in Serie A

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY La Liga: Real Madrid play arch-rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday

The weekend will see big guns of European football in action as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid face in the La Liga. The Serie A title race will see defending champions AC Milan face Napoli while PSG and Lyon will take the center stage in French Ligue 1. In Germany Borussia Dortmund and Schalke reignite their rivalry as Spurs host Leicester in the Premier League.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema for the derby clash they put their unbeaten status on track. Benzema is expected to miss the match at Atlético after being sidelined last week with a right leg injury he picked up in the 3-0 win at Celtic in the UEFA Champions League.

Atlético has had a lackluster start and enters the game five points behind in seventh place in the Spanish league. Atlético coach Diego Simeone's biggest problem, oddly enough, has been created by his own club.

PSG vs Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain will endeavour to cement their position at the top of the Ligue 1 table when they travel to the Groupama Stadium to face Lyon on Sunday night. Les Gones went down 2-1 to Monaco last weekend, while the French champions survived a scare to beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in the Champions League.

Christophe Galtier's side were indebted to their famed attacking triumvirate for getting them over the line in Israel and also scored just the one goal in a 1-0 success over Brest last weekend, which ensured that they would remain clear of second-placed Marseille on goal difference at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Serie A: AC Milan and Napoli go head-to-head on Sunday as league leaders take on defending champions

AC Milan vs Napoli

Both teams had excellent runs in the UEFA Champions League this mid-week, winning and boosting the morale before the remainder of the season. Milan was better than Dinamo at home, while Napoli blew away then Glasgow Rangers on the road. Gil Azzuri hold the top spot in the standings with Milan and Atalanta but have an edge due to a better goal difference. A win for either side will be a welcome addition, but a draw looks like an ideal result.

In other action across Europe, Spurs will play host to Leicester City as they put their unbeaten run on line in the Premier League. The German rivalry of Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will also reignite as they meet in the Revierderby.

