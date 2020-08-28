'We work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World!': Cristiano Ronaldo ready for new season

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The 35-year-old forward has helped Juventus win Serie A in each of his two seasons in Turin, but is yet to lift the Champions League title with the side.

Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is committed to the Italian giants and his aspirations are as high as ever.

"As I'm getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever," Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.

"Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my (strength) and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World!"

However, in the Champions League this time, Juventus were eliminated by Lyon in the round of 16 after losing to Ajax in the quarterfinals during Ronaldo's first season in Turin.

His comments come at a time when his long-time rival Lionel Messi is reported to leave FC Barcelona.

Messi reportedly asked Barca on Tuesday to let him leave the club he has been with for 20 seasons, since he was 13 years old.

FC Barcelona first team technical secretary Ramon Planes has said they are working internally to convince Messi to stay with the club.

"We only have enormous respect for Leo Messi. Barca and Leo are like a marriage, where both have given so much to each other, and have brought so much joy to the fans. I think the future is positive. I am an optimist. We need experienced players, like Leo Messi, as well as players for the team's future. We are putting every effort into ensuring that the relationship between Barca and Messi will continue. We are working internally to convince Leo," he was quoted as saying by Barcelona's official website.

Asked about the return to training, Planes added that "Messi has not told us that he does not want to report for duty. But any communication that might occur between the two parties is an internal affair. We shall not be making any statement on the situation out of the respect that both Messi and the club deserve".

