We want to make history, says PSG's Angel Di Maria after entering Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain mid-fielder Angel Di Maria has said that the French team is looking to make history after reaching the UEFA Champions League final for the first time.

"I am very happy, the team did a great job, a great game, we want to stay in the club's history. I arrived in Paris to be able to make history. I can now be in the final. It is very important for us and hopefully. We can continue this way," said the Argentinian after PSG's 3-0 semi-final win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We knew that, with all our energy, the desire to reach the final, we could do it and that's what we did," added di Maria, who scored one goal and laid on the other two for Marquinhos and Bernat.

Another one who wants to make history in the French team is Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who is set to leave the club after eight seasons.

"It is a feeling of great joy, because since my arrival at the club in 2012, we were trying to reach the final and there were always some setbacks," he said.

"We had a weight on us, especially due to eliminations in the last three seasons in the round of 16. Some defeats fell on me as the captain, but I'm here to show my face, I always have been," he added.

"I didn't know if the game against Atalanta was my last one at the club, or if it would be this one, but now I am sure that the next one will be the last. But I hope it will be victorious and that we can have a blessed day," he concluded.

Thiago Silva will lead PSG in next Sunday's final against the winner of the clash between Bayern Munich and Lyon, which takes place on Wednesday.

