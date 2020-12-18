Friday, December 18, 2020
     
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Manchester United academy

Rooney posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club's youth academy.

December 18, 2020
One of Wayne Rooney’s sons has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club's youth academy.

“Proud day," Rooney posted on Instagram. "Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”

The 38-year-old Rooney is currently interim manager of Derby in the second division.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances.

“Special night..... congratulations Kai," Rooney's wife, Coleen, wrote on Instagram. "I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

