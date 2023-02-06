Monday, February 06, 2023
     
WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi stuns Toulouse FC with an outrageous goal

Lionel Messi continues his golden run with his club. In the absence of Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappé, the Argentina skipper worked his magic and left Toulouse FC stunned

Jishu Bhattacharya New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 14:01 IST
Lionel Messi and his feats are legendary. Arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time, whenever Lionel Messi takes the field, records tumble and viewers are always in for a treat. Messi's magic, as they say, is always on show and it leaves the opposition stunned. In his fifth and probably his last World Cup, the Argentina skipper clinched the trophy and stamped his domination on the world. Messi works his magic everytime he takes the field and PSG's match against Toulouse FC was no different. 

In Paris Saint-Germain's match against Toulouse FC, Messi proved to be the point of difference. Interestingly, PSG came from behind and tipped Toulouse FC as they defeated them by a margin of 2-1. The Argentina skipper scored a stunning second-half goal for the Parisiens. Interestingly, Messi scored this goal from outside the penalty box. Messi has always had this reputation of being a dribbler who passes the ball, but on many occasions, he has proved his critics wrong and has scored from large distances. Paris Saint-Germain missed the services of their stalwarts Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, but it was Messi's magic that helped PSG secure victory. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

ALSO READ | Paris Saint-Germain director spills beans on Lionel Messi's future

Branco van den Boomen, Dutch midfielder earned the lead for his side from a 20th-minute free-kick, but PSG's Achraf Hakimi nullified the opposition's lead before the arrival of half-time. Messi then worked his magic in the second half as he earned the lead for his club. This was Messi's 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season as he rose to the occasion in the absence of two PSG stalwarts Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi's future in the club now remains doubtful. The Argentina skipper's contract ends in June 2023 and it is being reported that he might not renew his contract with the club. Messi joined PSG in 2021 after he had a fallout with Barcelona.

