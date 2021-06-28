WATCH: Spain score bizarre first-half own-goal against Croatia at Euro 2020

Follow us on Image Source : AP Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon reacts after taking an own goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Croatia and Spain at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, June 28

Spain scored a bizarre first-half own-goal against Croatia in the round of 16 of the European Championship after a massive blunder by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Simon failed to control a back pass in the 20th minute and the ball trickled slowly into the net.

Spain had dominated play until then but the goal gave Croatia a 1-0 lead.

It was the ninth own-goal so far at Euro 2020.

Later on Monday, World Cup champion France will play Switzerland for a spot in the quarterfinals at the European Championship.

The French team lost in the Euro 2016 final before winning the World Cup three years ago. They finished first in their group at Euro 2020 but won only one match.

The game against the Swiss will be played in Bucharest.