Thursday, June 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Watch: Ronaldo removing Coca-Cola bottles becomes trend as Pogba, Locatelli imitate gesture

Watch: Ronaldo removing Coca-Cola bottles becomes trend as Pogba, Locatelli imitate gesture

Other football stars have started imitating Ronaldo's Coca Cola bottle removing gesture with France football star Paul Pogba and most recently Italian match-winner Manuel Locatelli in the list.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2021 12:56 IST
paul pogba, locatelli,
Image Source : TWITTER

Following France's narrow 1-0 victory on the same night, French star Paul Pogba (left) was seen replacing the beer bottles of, Heiniken (also a sponsor of Euro 2020), with water. 

If you are a Coca-Cola fan or in any way related to the soft drink giant then you surely won't be a fan of what Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo did at a press conference. To make it worse other football stars have started imitating the gesture; the two cases being France football star Paul Pogba and most recently Italian match-winner Manuel Locatelli.

To rejig readers' mind, ahead of Portugal vs Hungary match, the Portuguese star clearly showed he isn't a fan of carbonated soft drinks and removed the two Coca-Cola kept in front of him for endorsement purposes for the Euro 2020. He encouraged people to drink water instead.

Related Stories

While replacing the bottle, Ronaldo was heard saying: ‘Agua!’

Following France's narrow 1-0 victory on the same night, French star Paul Pogba was seen replacing the beer bottles of, Heiniken (also a sponsor of Euro 2020), with water. It is understood that Pogba did so because he is a devoted Muslim. 

Meanwhile, after Italy's comfortable 3-0 win over Switzerland, which also booked their spot in last 8, Locatteli was seen replacing the water bottle with Coca Cola in a similar gesture as Ronaldo.

Coca Cola already had to suffer the implication of it as the incident saw Coca-Cola’s stock prices dropped 1.6% as they went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion,resulting in a loss of USD 4 billion.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X