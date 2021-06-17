Watch: Ronaldo removing Coca-Cola bottles becomes trend as Pogba, Locatelli imitate gesture

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Following France's narrow 1-0 victory on the same night, French star Paul Pogba (left) was seen replacing the beer bottles of, Heiniken (also a sponsor of Euro 2020), with water.

If you are a Coca-Cola fan or in any way related to the soft drink giant then you surely won't be a fan of what Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo did at a press conference. To make it worse other football stars have started imitating the gesture; the two cases being France football star Paul Pogba and most recently Italian match-winner Manuel Locatelli.

To rejig readers' mind, ahead of Portugal vs Hungary match, the Portuguese star clearly showed he isn't a fan of carbonated soft drinks and removed the two Coca-Cola kept in front of him for endorsement purposes for the Euro 2020. He encouraged people to drink water instead.

While replacing the bottle, Ronaldo was heard saying: ‘Agua!’

Following France's narrow 1-0 victory on the same night, French star Paul Pogba was seen replacing the beer bottles of, Heiniken (also a sponsor of Euro 2020), with water. It is understood that Pogba did so because he is a devoted Muslim.

Meanwhile, after Italy's comfortable 3-0 win over Switzerland, which also booked their spot in last 8, Locatteli was seen replacing the water bottle with Coca Cola in a similar gesture as Ronaldo.

Coca Cola already had to suffer the implication of it as the incident saw Coca-Cola’s stock prices dropped 1.6% as they went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion,resulting in a loss of USD 4 billion.