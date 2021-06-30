Watch: France star players Rabiot, Pogba and Mbappe mothers involved in fight after Euro 2020 exit

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER; MUM (Left image) Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot argued on the pitch as the latter accused him of giving away ball easy in Switzerland's third goal. (Right image) Rabiot's mother Veronique was caught on camera making comments in anger to Pogba family.

The tension between world champions France teammates have been appearing to be rising after the unceremonious Euro 2020 exit at the hands of Switzerland as following Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot argument on the pitch over conceding a goal, reports have claimed the duo's mothers were involved in a verbal fight in the VIP stand after the defeat.

France, who were leading the match 1-3 at one stage, went on to concede two late goals in the match while Rabiot blamed Pogba for giving away the ball easy for the third goal on the pitch. The match then went into penalties were French star forward Kylian Mbappe missed the only and spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out.

Rabiot's mother, Veronique Rabiot didn't just clash Pogba's family but reserved a word or two for Mbappe's family as well, reported RMC Sports.

The report further read that Veronique allegedly approached the families of Pogba and Mbappe and made many incendiary comments. She also allegedly sparked a furious row with Mbappe's father as she told him to teach his son to be less arrogant.