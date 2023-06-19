Watch: Portuguese fan invades pitch and performs iconic 'siuuu' celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal recorded a dominant 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their third UEFA Euro Qualifiers match at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday, June 18. Attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored two late goals but it was goal-less Cristiano Ranolado who stole the show again. The Portuguese captain celebrated his team's win with a home pitch invader and performed his signature 'siuuu' to treat fans.

Ronaldo, 38, has been in great form in international football lately but was not able to find the back of the net against Bosnia and Herzegovina. But he still got an opportunity to showcase his iconic goal celebration in front of the fans.

One Portuguese fan invaded the pitch with the national flag and greeted the legendary forward. Fans erupted with loud noise as the pitch invader lifted Ronaldo in the air and thanked him for greeting him so humbly. Ronaldo, being charismatic as always, treated his die-hard fan as both performed his famous 'siu' celebration.

Coming into the match, in-form Portugal found it difficult to break against Bosnia and Herzegovina's defence in the early stages. Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva gave the former Euro champions a breakthrough just a minute before the first-half whistle.

The Portuguese attack struggled in the majority of the second half as well. But Bruno Fernandes found the net in the 77th minute and added another one in the extra time to make it an easy 3-0 victory at home. A win keeps Portugal at the top of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers Group J table with nine points in the opening three games.

Ronaldo, who was playing in his 199th international match, has been crucial to their standings as scored twice each in the first two games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. New manager Roberto Martinez is also enjoying a great start to his stint with Portugal with three straight wins without conceding a single goal and scoring 13 in the process.

Latest Sports News