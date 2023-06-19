Monday, June 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Watch: Portuguese fan invades pitch and performs iconic 'siuuu' celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo

Watch: Portuguese fan invades pitch and performs iconic 'siuuu' celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at Benfica's Estadio do Sport to top the Euro Qualifier Group J with three wins in three games.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2023 10:42 IST
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo
Image Source : TWITTER Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal recorded a dominant 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their third UEFA Euro Qualifiers match at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday, June 18. Attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored two late goals but it was goal-less Cristiano Ranolado who stole the show again. The Portuguese captain celebrated his team's win with a home pitch invader and performed his signature 'siuuu' to treat fans.

Ronaldo, 38, has been in great form in international football lately but was not able to find the back of the net against Bosnia and Herzegovina. But he still got an opportunity to showcase his iconic goal celebration in front of the fans.

One Portuguese fan invaded the pitch with the national flag and greeted the legendary forward. Fans erupted with loud noise as the pitch invader lifted Ronaldo in the air and thanked him for greeting him so humbly. Ronaldo, being charismatic as always, treated his die-hard fan as both performed his famous 'siu' celebration.

Coming into the match, in-form Portugal found it difficult to break against Bosnia and Herzegovina's defence in the early stages. Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva gave the former Euro champions a breakthrough just a minute before the first-half whistle. 

Related Stories
Kylian Mbappe says no to contract extension with PSG, set to leave this summer

Kylian Mbappe says no to contract extension with PSG, set to leave this summer

Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final: India become champions, defeat Lebanon for first time in 46 years

Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final: India become champions, defeat Lebanon for first time in 46 years

UEFA Nations League: Spain beat Croatia on penalties to end their trophy drought

UEFA Nations League: Spain beat Croatia on penalties to end their trophy drought

The Portuguese attack struggled in the majority of the second half as well. But Bruno Fernandes found the net in the 77th minute and added another one in the extra time to make it an easy 3-0 victory at home. A win keeps Portugal at the top of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers Group J table with nine points in the opening three games.

Ronaldo, who was playing in his 199th international match, has been crucial to their standings as scored twice each in the first two games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. New manager Roberto Martinez is also enjoying a great start to his stint with Portugal with three straight wins without conceding a single goal and scoring 13 in the process. 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News