Watch: Messi dances with Copa America in arms in Argentina locker room

Lionel Messi is seen dancing with the Copa America title in his arms while his teammates sang the victory song, in a social media live video shared by Nicolas Otamendi.

Following a prolonged 28-year-old wait for the Argentina national team and more than 16 years of personal agonising suffering without an international title for Lionel Messi, the boys of La Albiceleste finally enjoyed their moment of success after defeating arch-rival Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final on Sunday morning.

The moment of glory was sealed by Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute of the match when he lobbed a long ball from Rodrigo de Paul over goalkeeper Ederson's head. While team's skipper Messi also grabbed the tournament's best player award and highest goal scorer as well, it's the Copa America trophy that mattered to him the most.

And it was evident from a social media video shared by his teammate Nicolas Otamendi showing Messi dancing with the big Copa America in his arms while his teammates sang the victory song.

Earlier, Messi was beautifully captured in tears at the final whistle as he realised his childhood dream.

The Argentine no. 10 broke into tears as the whistle was sounded by the referee and was soon crowded by embracing Argentine teammates, who couldn't hold back their tears as well as the title ended the nation's 28-year-wait fora major success.

Later in a moment of great respect, Neymar was seen going to the Argentina camp and embracing Messi, who was just lifted in the air three times in what has been a customary celebration often reserved for the managers.

The duo was seen embracing each other for a long time while both were seen exchanging words. While it was understood Neymar was congratulating Messi on his glory, the latter would have shared words of consolation to the Brazilian star.