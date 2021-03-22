Watch: Lionel Messi scores brace as Barcelona gallop Sociedad in goals gallore

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona's Lionel Messi (in black) scores his first goal of the night against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Sunday night.

Barcelona stayed close in La Liga title race by routing fifth-place Real Sociedad 6-1 in Spanish city San Sebastian on Sunday night. Lionel Messi and American defender Sergiño Dest scored two goals each in the victory as Barcelona reclaim second spot from Real Madrid and are four points away from table-toppers Atletico Madrid, who defeated Deportivo Alaves 1-0.

Messi played his 768th match for Barcelona to surpass Xavi Hernández for the record number of club appearances.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the 37th before Dest netted in the 43rd and 53rd minutes for his first league goals with the Catalan club. The American right back had already scored in a Champions League game in his first season with the Spanish powerhouse.

Messi netted his league-leading 22nd and 23rd goals from inside the area in the 56th and 89th.

Ousmane Demebélé scored in the 71st shortly after having a goal disallowed for offside.

Sociedad’s lone goal was scored by Ander Barrenetxea in the 77th.

Barcelona next hosts relegation-threatened Valladolid while Atlético visits fourth-place Sevilla.

