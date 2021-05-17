Watch: Lionel Messi goal not enough; Barcelona go out of La Liga title race with loss to Celta Vigo

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi found net once again on Sunday night but it tood for nothing as Barcelona dropped out of contention for the La Liga title after losing 2-1 to Celta Vigo at home Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s home loss comes in another disappointing season for the club in which it only lifted the Copa del Rey.

Messi scored his league-leading 30th goal with a 28th-minute header at the Camp Nou, but Santi Mina equalized in the 38th and netted the winner in the 89th. Barcelona played a man down from the 83rd after defender Clément Lenglet was sent off.

The Catalan club has been marred by political turmoil and financial difficulties prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

This could be its last season with Messi, who still hasn’t announced if he will continue at the club after having his request to leave denied at the end of last season.