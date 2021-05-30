Watch: 'I don't give a f**k'; Kai Havertz swears on camera after scoring in Champions League final

Image Source : TWITTER/BTSPORTS Kai Havertz (right) with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in Porto on Sunday.

Following his big money transfer to Chelsea at the beginning of the season, Kai Havertz certainly redeemed himself of any pricetag talk as the 21-year-old German forward scored the club's only and decisive goal of the night in Champions League final against Manchester City in Porto on Saturday.

And Havertz surely made his feeling apparent when in a post-match interview by BT Sports he was asked about how it felt to score the goal after coming to England in $100 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

"I don't give a f*ck, we won the Champions League!"

The 21-year-old continued: "I don't know what to say. I really don't know what to say. I waited a long time.

"Now I want to thank my family, my parents, my grandmother and my girlfriend. I don't know what to say.

"I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here."

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta added: "[Havertz] was so calm. Not only that. He runs like crazy! That's why he deserves this.

"I came here in 2012 after that Champions League win. I wanted to repeat that Champions League success. It is amazing. My family are here. It is a special, special day."