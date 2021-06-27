Watch: Gareth Bale walks out of Euro 2020 interview when asked about Wales retirement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEINSPORTS Gareth Bale walks away from an interview in Amsterdam on Saturday night.

Following Wales' humiliating debacle to Denmark in Euro 2020 last-eight on Saturday night, team's star player Gareth Bale left an interview in the mixed zone mid-way when he was asked by a BBC reporter if this was his last match in national colours.

The match, played at Amsterdam's iconic Johan Cryuff Arena, saw Denmark' sKasper Dolberg score twice while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite score a piece in 4-0 decimation of the Wales.

Prior to that, Bale was seen calmly answering the questions regarding the defeat. However when asked if this was his last game for Wales, the forward shook his head and walked away instantly.

Bale has been earlier quizzed about his future in club and international football after the Real Madrid star completed his season-long loan with Tottenham Hostpurs. The Welsh forward back then refused to comment on his club future back then saying he is focussed on Euro 2020 and will take a call on returning to Madrid only after the international tournament.

While, mostly out of favour with former Real manager Zinedine Zidane, club's re-appointed manager Carlo Ancelloti has said he is counting on Bale for the season while the club has only made one signing so far this summer in defender David Alaba on a free transfer.

His return still remains in doubt as the Madrid giants are on a hot pursuit to sign French star Kylian Mbappe.