Watch: Controversial penalty call mars England Euro 2020 historic win; Mourinho, Wenger say wrong call

England made history on Wednesday night when the Three Lions defeated Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-finals in extra time to reach first final in 55 years. However, the victory didn't come without controversy as Harry Kane's subsequent goal after a spot-kick came under the scanner.

With score tied at 1-1, referee pointed to the spot in the 104th minute of the match when Raheem Sterling lost his balance following a challenge in the area by Denmark defender Joakim Maehle and then fell to the ground under pressure by Mathias Jensen in the first half of extra time. The penalty stood following a video review.

Kane's penalty was at first saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel but the ball on the rebound fell to Kane again, who made no mistake this time in slotting it into an empty net.

May football pundits criticised the incident including two-time Champions League winning manager Jose Mourinho, who was clear that it was never a penalty.

Mourinho, while speaking to website talkSPORT, said: “It was NEVER a penalty! Especially at this level, the semi-final of a Euro. I don’t understand the decision.”

Mourinho's long-time rival and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to disagreed with the decision.

"No penalty, I don't understand why VAR didn't ask the referee to look at it!" said Wenger on a post-match show.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand also said he cannot understand how a decisive penalty was awarded against his team in the 2-1 loss to England in the European Championship semifinals.

Hjulmand said: “It was a penalty that shouldn't have been a penalty and it's something that annoys me right now."

Hjulmand further said it's one thing is to lose a game “but this is a disappointment. It's bitter”.

England coach Gareth Southgate defended the call saying: "There is VAR so I assume they checked it and stuck with the referee's decision."

(With inputs from AP).