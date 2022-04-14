Watch: Brazilian Football manager headbutts women referee

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brazilian Football manager Rafael Soriano headbutted lineswoman Marcielly Netto

In what can only be termed a shocking incident, Rafael Soriano, Manager, Desportivo Ferroviaria, headbutted a women official during the game against Nova Venecia on Sunday, 9th April.

How did It happen?

Rafael Soriano came onto the pitch during half-time to protest a decision. He was then given a yellow card for his over the top reaction. Referee Marcielly Netto tried to dial down the situation, but Soriano headbutted her. He was immediately shown the red card.

The Aftermath

Desportiva Ferroviaria announced via an Instagram post that they have sacked Rafael Soriano.

'Desportiva Ferroviaria goes public to inform that it repudiates any type of violence, whether physical, verbal, moral or emotional, especially against women, and we sympathize with the arbitration assistant Marcielly Netto, making us available for whatever is necessary' Desportivo Ferroviaria said via Instagram.

“We also inform you that, in the face of what happened, coach Rafael Soriano was disconnected from the club.”

The football club said that they tried contacting Marcielly Netto to offer her any support that she may need. Netto did not respond.