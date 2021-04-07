Watch: Borussia Dortmund disallowed goal vs Manchester City stirs controversy

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
     
Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham had his shot on target disallowed after the referee controversially cautioned him for fouling City goalkeeper Ederson just outside the box in the Champions League.

New Delhi Published on: April 07, 2021 9:13 IST
Jude Bellingham
Image Source : SCREENSHOT/BT SPORTS

Screenshots from the moment when Jude Bellingham's goal was controversially disallowed by the referee in Manchester on Tuesday night.

Manchester City's hunt for maiden Champions League title got a major thurst on Tuesday night when the EPL dominant force defeated German side Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the first leg played at home.

While a late goal from Marco Reus almost spoiled City's party before young Phil Foden struck the winner at the 90th minute, the match could have easily ended 2-2 with Dortmund going back home with a two-away goal advantage if not for what seemed to be refereeing howler.

Soon after City took lead through Kevin de Bruyne in the first half, Dortmund midfielder had his equaliser disallowed for a purportedly non-existent foul on City goalkeeper Ederson. He was in fact cautioned for fouling Ederson; forcing a Tweet in frustration from Dortmund's injured striker Jadon Sancho.

In disagreement with referee's decision, Sancho tweeted: "This Ref needs checking!"

Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, who should be credited for pressing an out-of-position Ederson outside the box while he was controlling the ball, took the ball away from the goalkeeper to to nip the ball off his toes and tap into an empty net.

However, referee cautioned Bellingham for fouling Ederson instead and had actually blown the whistle before the 17-year-old Englishman had slot the ball in; showing him yellow card soon after for protesting.

